Terrorists with alleged links with LeT held in Kashmir

"During checking, the joint party observed movement of two suspicious persons who tried to flee from the spot on noticing the security team. However, the duo were apprehended," police added.



The arrested duo have been identified as Ashiq Hossain Lone, resident of Hyder Mohalla Ushkara, Baramulla, and Uzair Amin Ganie, resident of Kanthbagh, Baramulla.



"During their personal search, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including a pistol, a magazine, eight live rounds, two hand grenades and two UBGL grenades were recovered from their possession," police said.