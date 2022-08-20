Text messages that warned of 26/11-like attack came from number with Pak code: Mumbai police chief

Police have taken the messages seriously, he said while assuring that citizens' safety and security was their responsibility.



"Necessary measures are being taken to investigate the threat messages. We are alert on coastal security and are coordinating with the Coast Guard," he added.



'Sagar Kavach' operation has been launched and coastal security been beefed up, the police commissioner said.



Process to register the first information report (FIR) at Worli police station in on, Phansalkar said.



Earlier in the day, a city police official said that the text messages were received on the WhatsApp number of the Mumbai traffic police's helpline operated from its control room located at Worli.



One of the messages said that six people will execute the attack, while another mentioned that preparations were on to blow up Mumbai, which would revive the memories of the 26/11 attacks, he said.