Textbook revision row escalates in Karnataka

The textbook revision row in Karnataka escalated after the Congress called RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar a coward who submitted six mercy petitions to the British.



The BJP has retaliated by saying "if Karl Marx could be taught to the children, why lessons of RSS leaders cannot be taught".



BJP national General Secretary C.T. Ravi on Friday, reacting to the development of textbook revision, said: "If lessons on Karl Marx could be read, why can't students read the lessons of RSS leaders. The ideology will spread through the branches of RSS. They can only remove them from the syllabus, but not from the hearts of people. Former PMs Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi have failed in their similar attempts earlier."



Criticising the grand old party, the senior BJP leader further said: "Lies and Congress are two sides of the same coin. Congress leaders have begged for the seat of power. Why were Congress leaders not sent to Andaman prison by the British? Why was only Veer Savarkar sent there? Why was Jawaharlal Nehru not sent to Andaman prison?"