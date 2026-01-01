Tezpur University row: VC sent on leave, 3-member panel to probe allegations

The MoE (Ministry of Education) has ordered Tezpur University vice chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh to proceed on leave and ordered an inquiry panel to probe into allegations against him, according to officials.

The university has been witnessing sustained protests since mid-September against irregularities allegedly committed by Singh. The protesters pursued a 24-hour hunger strike on Monday on the completion of 100 days of their agitation without any success.

"A three-member enquiry panel has been set up to probe into all matters pertaining to the ongoing situation in Tezpur University including allegations levelled against the Vice Chancellor. The VC shall recuse himself from all duties and proceed on leave immediately and shall remain on leave till completion of enquiry," a senior MoE official said.

The inquiry panel has been asked to submit its report within a maximum of three months.