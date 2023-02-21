Thackeray faction's ex-corporators camp outside Shiv Sena office at BMC HQ

More than a dozen former corporators of the Uddhav Thackeray-led group camped outside the Shiv Sena office at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters to thwart any attempt by the Eknath Shinde-led faction to take control of it.



After the former corporators sat outside the office located on the ground floor of the BMC headquarters on Monday, police security was stepped up to avoid any law and order issues, officials said on Tuesday.



Notably, CM Shinde on Monday said no claim will be laid on any party property post the Election Commission's decision on the real Shiv Sena as "we are heirs of Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology and have no temptations."



"The Election Commission took the decision on the Shiv Sena name and bow and arrow symbol as per rules, and the office in the 'vidhimandal' (Legislature complex) is of the Shiv Sena. As far as property is concerned, we have no temptations," he had said.