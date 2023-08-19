Thailand's ex-PM Thaksin to return from exile, daughter says

Thaksin Shinawatra, the self-exiled former prime minister of Thailand plans to return to the country imminently, his daughter said on Saturday.

Thaksin, who the Thai military ousted in a 2006 coup, faces possible arrest and up to 10 years in prison after several convictions while he was away.

What we know so far

Thaksin's youngest daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, tweeted that she would meet her father at Bangkok's Don Muang Airport on "Tuesday, August 22."