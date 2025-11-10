Man gets 7-year rigorous imprisonment for assaulting woman doctor during COVID-19 surge
The 2021 attack occurred in Thane as the doctor treated patients amid Maharashtra’s COVID-19 surge
A Thane court has sentenced a 56-year-old man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for assaulting and robbing a woman doctor at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, observing that the punishment should serve as a strong message against violence targeting medical professionals who were risking their lives during the crisis.
Additional sessions judge Vasudha Bhosale, in a judgment delivered on 31 October, also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the accused, Rashid Shakil Khan. The order was made public on Saturday.
According to Additional Public Prosecutor R.P. Patil, the incident took place on 3 January 2021, when Khan entered the Bhayander-based clinic of Dr Gayatri Nandlal Jaiswal under the pretext of seeking information about an RT-PCR test. At the time, doctors and healthcare workers were under immense pressure as Maharashtra battled a surge in COVID-19 cases.
When asked to wait, Khan became angry and left, only to return soon after and launch a vicious assault. He struck Dr Jaiswal repeatedly on the head with an iron hammer, leaving her grievously injured and bleeding, before fleeing with her gold chain, ring, mobile phone, and Rs 5,000 in cash.
Medical reports revealed that the doctor suffered an acute small hyperdense right frontal subdural haemorrhage — a life-threatening brain injury.
The court found Khan guilty under sections of the Indian Penal Code related to house trespass, robbery with a deadly weapon, and causing grievous hurt, as well as under provisions of the Prevention of Violence Against Doctors, Medical Professionals and Medical Institutions Act, 2019.
In its observations, the court noted that the assault occurred during a period when doctors were already under extraordinary stress due to the pandemic. “This is a classic example of the type of violence that the Act seeks to prevent and punish,” the court said, stressing that subdural haemorrhage, even if small, “is a serious medical condition that can be fatal if untreated.”
Calling for “exemplary punishment” to uphold the rule of law, the court said such crimes demanded stern action to ensure that violence against doctors is not tolerated.
The court also directed that Rs 10,000 of the fine amount be paid to Dr Jaiswal as compensation for the trauma, medical expenses, and loss of income suffered during her recovery.
A total of 14 prosecution witnesses were examined to establish the charges against the accused.
With PTI inputs
