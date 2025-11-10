Man gets 7-year rigorous imprisonment for assaulting woman doctor during COVID-19 surge

A Thane court has sentenced a 56-year-old man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for assaulting and robbing a woman doctor at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, observing that the punishment should serve as a strong message against violence targeting medical professionals who were risking their lives during the crisis.

Additional sessions judge Vasudha Bhosale, in a judgment delivered on 31 October, also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the accused, Rashid Shakil Khan. The order was made public on Saturday.

According to Additional Public Prosecutor R.P. Patil, the incident took place on 3 January 2021, when Khan entered the Bhayander-based clinic of Dr Gayatri Nandlal Jaiswal under the pretext of seeking information about an RT-PCR test. At the time, doctors and healthcare workers were under immense pressure as Maharashtra battled a surge in COVID-19 cases.

When asked to wait, Khan became angry and left, only to return soon after and launch a vicious assault. He struck Dr Jaiswal repeatedly on the head with an iron hammer, leaving her grievously injured and bleeding, before fleeing with her gold chain, ring, mobile phone, and Rs 5,000 in cash.

Medical reports revealed that the doctor suffered an acute small hyperdense right frontal subdural haemorrhage — a life-threatening brain injury.