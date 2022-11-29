Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam files plea in Madras HC to disqualify TN Guv

In the quo warranto petition, the TPDK leader stated that Ravi was drawing salary and other allowances from the Aruville foundation and that he should be disqualified from holding the post of Governor of Tamil Nadu.



Citing Article 158(2) of the Constitution, the petitioner stated that the law prohibits the Governor from holding any other office of profit. In the petition, he said that when Ravi accepted the post of Auroville foundation chairman which was an office of profit, he ceased to continue as Governor of Tamil Nadu and that he should be disqualified.