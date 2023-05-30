Tharoor flags problem of waitlisted rail tickets, says lopsided focus on Vande Bharat worrying

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said a confirmed railway berth should no longer be merely about luck but a normal facility, as he called the lopsided focus on Vande Bharat worrying.

Tharoor cited a media report which in turn quoted an RTI reply to state that more than 2.7 crore passengers could not travel by train in 2022-23 despite buying tickets because of being waitlisted.

"When are the long waitlists in the Indian Railways going to end? With 2.7 crore waitlisted passengers denied a confirmed seat, the year registered the largest number of tickets that remained waitlisted before they were automatically cancelled," Tharoor said.

This has been the trend, with every year breaking the previous year's record, the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.