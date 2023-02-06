The Adani saga: Congress launches nationwide protests, reiterates demand for JPC probe

Stepping up against Modi government over the LIC, SBI investment in Adani group, Congress on Monday held nationwide protests – in and outside parliament – reiterating for JPC probe into the matter.

While thousands of Congress workers staged a protest outside the State Bank of India (SBI) office near parliament in Delhi, led by senior party leaders Vikar Rasool and working president Raman Bhalla, Congress activists took out a rally in Jammu.

“We protested from Sansad to Sadakh (inside Parliament and outside it) over the Adani issue. We demand that a JPC be set up to probe it. We also demand a probe by a retired chief justice into it,” Bhalla told media.