The Adani Saga: Congress to ask three questions daily on Adani issue

The Congress on Sunday said that it will ask three questions a day related to Adani issue to the Prime Minister. The Congress said that after Panama Papers leak no action was taken despite assurance from the Prime Minister.



Congress Communication In-charge Jairam Ramesh said on Sunday, "Amid the allegations against the Adani Group, the Modi government has maintained a loud silence which smacks of collusion. Starting today, the Congress party will pose three questions a day to the Prime Minister."