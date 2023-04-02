The Adani Saga: Sharad Pawar favours SC-appointed panel over JPC probe

Refusing to comment on clashes that took place at Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) in Maharashtra on the occasion of Ram Navami, he said "it would not be proper to debate on the matter, and now, the priority should be to establish normalcy there".



Asked about the possibility of simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha along with the Maharashtra Assembly in 2024, the former Union Minister said "there was no basis for such speculations".



On the Opposition unity, he said that all non-BJP parties held a meeting recently and are likely to meet soon to speed up a joint alliance against the ruling BJP for the next general elections.



Pawar said another meeting is being convened within the next 10 to 12 days as per the convenience of other political parties to chalk out a strategy for the 2024 elections.