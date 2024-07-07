The Ambani wedding circus: how many more 'pre'-s will we suffer?

The world has known for a while that Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani will tie the knot on 12 July. But before that final blessed moment arrives, the world will also have to navigate a seemingly endless series of 'pre-weddings', forcing us to know every nitty-gritty of the impending nuptials, whether we wish to or not.

We know the humble Jamnagar airport in Gujarat was hastily turned into an 'international airport' for 10 days for the Ambani-Merchant families to be able to welcome global guests such as Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Ivanka Trump and several former prime ministers to a three-day pre-wedding bash starting 1 March. The airport passenger building was expanded and toilets renovated to facilitate 140 aircraft movements instead of the usual six.

We know Rihanna, who has fans begging for a new album, performed at the Jamnagar bash and danced to Zingaat with Jhanvi Kapoor. And this was a good time to remind ourselves that the global pop superstar is quite an Ambani regular, having performed at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding too.

The Khan trinity — Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir — also danced on stage together at Jamnagar. The Ambanis went all out, I mean, imagine looking back and thinking, "Ah yes, the time the who's who danced on our request."