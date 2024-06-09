Journalist questioned in 2020 assault case in Bhajanpura

Four years after three journalists and a group of residents in North-East Delhi's Bhajanpura area accused each other of assault, police have questioned one of the scribes in the case.

The journalist, Prabhjit Singh, who works with The Caravan was served a notice on 3 June and asked to join the probe on 7 June, a senior police officer said on Saturday, 8 June.

Deputy commissioner of police (North-East) Joy Tirkey said Singh joined the probe at Bhajanpura Police Station on 7 June and his statement was recorded.

Further investigations in the matter is underway, he said.

Giving details of the case, the officer said on 11 August 2020 at about 3 pm, a PCR call was received at Bhajanpura police station about an altercation involving some media persons.

According to the journalists, the incident occurred when they had gone to report a story in Bhajanpura.