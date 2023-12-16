The case against DU professor Laxman Yadav

"Talented teachers with decades of experience have been shown the door through sham interviews, to accommodate people affiliated to the RSS,” alleged former Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) president Nandita Narayan earlier this month.

She was referring to an “academic massacre” in Delhi University where selection committees terminated services of ‘ad hoc’ teachers in IP College (5 out of 5 in sociology, 6 out of 8 in English, 2 out of 4 in Hindi and 5 out of 6 in geography), Ramjas College (4 out of 8 in commerce, 5 out of 8 in botany and 6 out of 8 in English), and in several other colleges. On 6 December, at least 33 such teachers were handed their termination notices.

Teachers had protested DU’s decision to disregard teaching experience and the API (academic performance index, which is based on marks, PhD, publications and research) while appointing permanent teachers. The selection committees were given a carte blanche to select whoever they wanted without assigning any reason.

With interviews by the selection committees given 100 per cent weightage, all other academic performance indicators were jettisoned. Samarveer Singh, an ad hoc teacher of philosophy at Hindu College for the past six years, was terminated earlier this year. He committed suicide soon after, in February. The DU teachers’ fraternity described it as an institutional murder, but the incident left the university administration unmoved. It also did not make headlines in the media.

A majority of the terminated teachers chose to stay quiet. They feared further vindictive action if they raised their voices. Their future employment prospects would also suffer, they feared. Some have been lucky to get jobs in other universities or in private institutions, but many are apparently still without jobs.

While there is no clarity about the number of ad hoc teachers terminated at DU, the teachers’ association appears to believe that as many as 40 per cent of them have been dropped.