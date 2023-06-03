The Case for Akhand Bharat (and Why the BJP Really Won't Make It Happen)

A story was reported on 2 June with the headline 'Bengal couple accused of being "Bangladeshi infiltrators" freed from Bengaluru jail after 10 months’.

The couple were Palash and Shukla Adhikari, who were accused of being foreigners. They spent an extra month in jail after getting bail because they could not produce local sureties.

Another story, somewhat related, was reported the same day with the headline 'Political leaders in Nepal object to "Akhand Bharat" mural in new Parliament'.

The story explained that 'Akhand Bharat is a concept espoused by Hindutva nationalists envisaging that neighbouring countries Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka would become part of India'. Lumbini — the Buddha’s birthplace — is in Nepal, but features on the map in the new parliament.

Both of these are again in a way related to something else.

I am writing a book whose title is The Case for Akhand Bharat, which is an attempt to figure out two things. First, if Indians — especially Hindus of the BJP type — want to unite South Asia, why are they not trying it except in paintings and murals? Second, what would it take to actually bring about an Akhand Bharat?