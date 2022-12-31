The Colour of Bigotry

So now it’s official: in one of those rare moments when Parliament functions, the government revealed that 1,83,473 Indians have given up their citizenship so far this year and emigrated to countries which do not aspire to become vishwagurus.

The number since 2014 is 12,00,000 (twelve lakh or 1.2 million Indians). These are all HNIs (high networth individuals) who have dished out about a million dollars each to obtain the citizenship of the countries they have gone to. They would obviously leave nothing behind for either the PM-Cares Fund or the electoral bonds, so that’s quite a few billion dollars of wealth that we have permanently lost.

Any sane government would have raised red flags about this near Biblical exodus and sought to know the reasons for it. But not our double engine–single driver run–away locomotive. So, for the lack of anything better to do (since I’ve submitted my income tax return, life certificate and KYC papers and linked my Aadhaar to my PAN, bank accounts, voter ID, the last will and testament and the toilet paper holder), I thought I’d do my own analysis, without any reference to the Freedom House, Dem Institute, Reporters sans Borders, Association for Democratic Reforms, Martina Navratilova, Malala Yousufzai etc.— all of whom, as we know, are part of the “tukde-tukde gang”.