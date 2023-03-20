SC rejects PIL for registration of live-in relationships with Centre; calls it hare-brained idea

The plea, which referred to the recent killing of Shraddha Walkar allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala, also sought framing of rules and guidelines for registration of such relationships.



The PIL said registration of live-in relationships would lead to accurate information being available to both the live-in partners about each other and also to the government about each of them regarding their marital status, criminal history and other relevant details.



Besides the increase in crimes like rape and murder, the plea said there has been a "huge increase in false rape cases filed by women wherein they claim to be living in live-in relationships with the accused, and it is always difficult for the courts to find out from the evidence whether the fact of living in live-in relationships is proved by the backing of evidence".