The court should not be used for political mileage, Calcutta HC chief justice

Calcutta High Court's Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam, on Monday, observed that the court should not be used as a medium for political gains by filing multiple petitions on the forthcoming panchayat polls in West Bengal.

Justice Sivagnanam made this observation while hearing a PIL filed by an individual demanding dismissal of Rajiva Sinha as the West Bengal State Election Commissioner.

"So many petitions have been filed at the Calcutta High Court on rural civic body polls. Each of them has some political affiliation. Each of you wants to be in the headlines. But please stop using this court as a medium for it," Justice Sivagnanam observed.