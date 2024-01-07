The devil(s) in the EVM, and why VVPAT slips need counting

The process and identity of the companies, their location and the identity of the engineers is known only to a small group of people in the government and ECI. While secrecy is quite possibly unavoidable, it is precisely because of this secrecy that an audit becomes necessary once the elections are over.

An investigation by independent journalist Meetu Jain for the Wire showed that the ECI exercises little control or supervision over the process. Government officials supervise the process and ensure that the VVPAT machines are loaded with the right information; that when a voter presses, say, the no. 1 on the ballot unit of the EVM, the VVPAT not only prints the name and party symbol next to no. 1 on the EVM but also transmits this information to the control unit of the EVM that is with the presiding officer.

Doubts arise because while a voter — having pressed one of the buttons on the ballot unit — can see the printed VVPAT slip for seven seconds to satisfy that her vote has been registered for the right candidate and party, she can never be sure that is the information being transmitted through the VVPAT to the control unit.

Computer engineers have weighed in to point out that the VVPAT can be programmed to print one set of information but transmit an entirely different set of information to the control unit. The VVPAT machine can be programmed to print the name and symbol of the party against no. 1 on the ballot unit but register the vote for the party listed at no. 3 while transmitting the information. It can also be programmed to transfer the ‘correct’ information of the first 50 or 100 votes cast for the candidate at no. 1 and thereafter register votes cast for no. 1 to no. 3.