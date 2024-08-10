The Gujarat teacher who 'came' to her school every day from Chicago

Several principals were posted to the government school in Paachi village during the last eight years and were transferred after their stint was over. Nobody, however, complained about the absentee teacher who continued to draw her salary without attending the school or engaging classes. She couldn’t because she had relocated to the United States and had been living in Chicago.

While it is not clear if Bhavana Ben Patel ever returned to Banaskantha, in the records she mysteriously continued to appear once every month at the Education department’s office to claim her salary for the entire year. Equally mysteriously, her attendance also was recorded daily in the records.

Poor Bhavna Ben Patel may or may not have been complicit. She may or may not be the beneficiary either. However, since nobody complained or because no complaint was registered, no inquiry was ever conducted.

The present lady principal, however, is made of sterner stuff and she would have none of it. She complained in writing earlier this year and demanded that the teacher should either be dismissed or forced to turn up and engage classes.