The inscrutable EVM engine

Ballot papers can be substituted; ballot boxes stuffed, switched or looted—which is why the EVM-VVPAT combine is deemed to be a superior voting system, with greater security and verifiability.

So we have heard. However, the stubborn refusal of the Election Commission of India to allow actual verification, to respond to criticisms or suggestions, or hold a transparent and independent audit of the process is what leaves citizens uneasy. When we are asked to believe what should be a scientifically verifiable article on faith alone, suspicion is bound to mount.

Surely the onus is on the ECI to establish, beyond reasonable doubt, that the EVMs are working as advertised? Then the electorate may trust the process is fair and secure, and all questions/arguments can die down once and for all. “The ECI’s reluctance resembles that of examiners who are wary of showing examination papers they have graded to students, lest their mistakes are detected,” quipped Ajaz Ashraf in a column in Mid-Day this week.

The apparent disconnect between the reported public mood on the ground and the actual election results in some of the five states polled last month has given a fresh lease of life to questions around the EVM–VVPAT. It is surely odd that Madhya Pradesh—widely reported to be facing a 20-year anti-incumbency wave—saw the Congress leading in 199 of 230 constituencies in postal ballots but saw it trailing far behind in the EVM counts. Postal ballots typically align with the EVM trend. If anything, the remote voter is more likely to be opposed to anti-incumbency than those present in person, having had less opportunity to see government failures up close.

Instances of EVMs not registering a candidate’s own vote or those of his family members, in booths where the machine recorded that that same person did not get any votes, have also added to the disquiet.