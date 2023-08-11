Islamabad High Court orders Attock jail officials to allow lawyers to meet Pak ex-PM Imran

He said "false accusations" of causing disruptions in the jail were levelled against Khan's lawyers, it said.

"We have said this before and we will say it again, lawyers are allowed to hold meetings," the chief justice said.

"Failure to allow these meetings will be viewed as contempt of court," he warned.

The court also heard Khan's plea requesting a transfer from Attock district prison to Rawalpindi's high-security Adiala jail, the report said.

"There is the matter of meetings and facilities at the jail before us. We will issue appropriate orders," Chief Justice Farooq said.

On Thursday, Khan's wife Bushra Bibi was allowed to meet her husband for the first time since the former premier was put behind bars on Saturday, while his legal team was stopped from having a meeting with Khan.