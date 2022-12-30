The joys of being a festival flaneur

Every year I wait for December, for Christmas of course, but also for the Serendipity Arts Festival—a gathering of grand gestures, huge productions, as well as artists you may have never heard of before. A magnet for the informed, the curious and yes, the clueless, Serendipity takes over Panjim, so that all the old familiar buildings, lanes and parks seem new. This year, however, many much-loved venues like the Adil Shah Palace and the Old Goa Institute of Management in Ribandar weren’t on the map, replaced instead by the Post Office Museum, the Excise Building and The Arena in Nagali Hills.

It took me two days to summon up the gumption to go through the dizzying schedule and mark out events or exhibitions that seemed interesting. The reality was that I wasn’t going to be able to make it to all. (Would I make it to any?!) I overheard people saying how the festival put them in a constant state of FOMO and I could relate to that all too well. And while I could see the merit in having a plan of action when it comes to a festival that spans 14 venues, I felt there could be no greater joy than wandering about aimlessly and coming across an exhibition or a performance that spoke to you, out of the blue.