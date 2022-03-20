'The Kashmir Files' makers should now create film on killings of Muslims in India: IAS officer in MP

An IAS officer in Madhya Pradesh has urged the makers of 'The Kashmir Files' movie to also make a film on the "killings of large number of Muslims across several states" in India, and said members of this minority community are "not insects, but citizens of the country".



Taking to Twitter, the officer, Niyaz Khan, who is deputy secretary with MP Public Works Department, said, "Kashmir File shows the pain of Brahmins. They should be allowed to live safely in Kashmir with all honour. The producer must also make a movie to show the killings of Large number of Muslims across several states. Muslims are not insects but human beings and citizens of country."