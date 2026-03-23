The making of ‘Captain Baba’: occult claims, political access and the fall of Ashok Kharat
From merchant navy officer astrologer to power broker, Nashik godman built an empire before rape allegations brought it crashing down
Ashok Kharat, the self-styled godman known as 'Captain Baba', built a decades-long reputation as a spiritual adviser to politicians, bureaucrats and wealthy clients before a series of rape allegations and fraud complaints led to his arrest and triggered multiple investigations into his activities.
Kharat (67) claimed divine powers and at times projected himself as an incarnation of Lord Krishna. Investigators now allege that behind this cultivated persona lay a network that combined superstition, occult practices, political access and financial dealings, enabling him to expand his influence in Maharashtra’s Nashik district and beyond.
Originally from Kahandalwadi village in Sinnar taluka of Nashik district, Kharat has described himself as a BSc graduate who pursued a career in the maritime sector. He claimed to have first worked in India’s shipping industry and later in the Australian merchant navy’s submarine division, from which he said he retired as a captain after more than two decades of service. Police are verifying the authenticity of these educational and professional claims as part of the ongoing probe.
After returning to Maharashtra in the 1990s, Kharat began practising astrology on a small scale. Over time, he expanded into numerology, occult rituals, black magic practices and so-called political predictions. His clientele gradually grew to include politicians, government officials, businesspersons and ordinary followers, many of whom were drawn by claims that he could influence personal fortunes, professional advancement and electoral outcomes.
His profile expanded through association with the Ishanyeshwar temple in Sinnar, a Hemadpanthi-style structure where the idol was consecrated in 2010. The temple gained visibility after visits by prominent political figures, including then Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde. Rupali Chakankar, who later served as chairperson of the Maharashtra State Women’s Commission, was also associated with the temple’s management committee.
Kharat’s political connections drew public attention after a video surfaced showing Chakankar performing a ritual in which his feet were ceremonially washed. The video triggered controversy and led to her resignation from the post of women’s commission chairperson. Chakankar later acknowledged that she regarded Kharat as her spiritual guide.
Investigators allege that Kharat cultivated a reputation for accessibility combined with strict confidentiality, attracting both ordinary believers and wealthy clients willing to pay large sums for private consultations. According to police sources, he charged as much as Rs 50 lakh for personal sessions conducted at homes or offices, allowing him to accumulate significant wealth.
Authorities estimate that assets linked to Kharat exceed Rs 500 crore. Police say he invested in land and property in Nashik and Shirdi and operated from an office at Canada Corner in Nashik identified as Oaks Property Dealer and Developer. Investigators suspect he was also involved in land transactions. Police have identified approximately 30 acres of land in Nashik’s Pathardi area linked to Kharat, estimated to be worth about Rs 150 crore. In addition, around 45 acres of land in his native Sinnar taluka have also come under scrutiny as part of the financial probe.
Kharat was arrested on 18 March after a woman accused him of repeatedly raping her over a period of three years. Since then, two additional cases have been registered in Nashik district alleging sexual exploitation under the pretext of spiritual intervention.
According to a police official, one of the new complaints alleges that Kharat raped a seven-month pregnant woman at his Canada Corner office between November 2023 and December 2025 after promising to conduct rituals to ensure the birth of healthy children. A case has been registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.
The second complaint was filed by a woman who said she first met Kharat in 2013 when her family approached him to help arrange her marriage. According to the complaint, Kharat continued to sexually exploit her even after she got married. After the marriage ended, he allegedly contacted her again claiming he could arrange another marriage, during which period he allegedly continued to rape her. With these complaints, three cases have now been registered against Kharat at Sarkarwada police station.
Police investigations have also revealed allegations that Kharat used elaborate props and deception to reinforce belief in his supposed supernatural powers. According to officials, he used a 20-foot remote-controlled artificial snake and fake tiger skin to frighten followers. Investigators also allege that he cheated clients by purchasing tamarind seeds for about Rs 100 per kilogram and selling them as polished gemstones for as much as Rs 10,000.
Sources said an employee of Kharat secretly installed CCTV cameras in his office in order to gather evidence, later handing over the material to police. Investigators have seized CCTV DVRs from Kharat’s Mirgaon farmhouse, Tikde Colony bungalow and Canada Corner office as part of the probe.
A video circulating on social media shows Kharat weakly repeating the Nashik police slogan 'Nashik Zilla, Kaydyacha Balekilla' (Nashik district, bastion of law) while being brought for questioning.
Speaking in the Maharashtra Assembly, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said police had acted proactively in arresting Kharat and expressed the view that more complainants may come forward as confidence in the investigation grows.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and further details regarding Kharat’s alleged activities, financial dealings and network of contacts are expected to emerge. Authorities are examining whether the influence he built through spiritual claims and political proximity enabled the alleged exploitation of followers over an extended period.
With PTI inputs
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