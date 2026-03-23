The making of ‘Captain Baba’: occult claims, political access and the fall of Ashok Kharat

Ashok Kharat, the self-styled godman known as 'Captain Baba', built a decades-long reputation as a spiritual adviser to politicians, bureaucrats and wealthy clients before a series of rape allegations and fraud complaints led to his arrest and triggered multiple investigations into his activities.

Kharat (67) claimed divine powers and at times projected himself as an incarnation of Lord Krishna. Investigators now allege that behind this cultivated persona lay a network that combined superstition, occult practices, political access and financial dealings, enabling him to expand his influence in Maharashtra’s Nashik district and beyond.

Originally from Kahandalwadi village in Sinnar taluka of Nashik district, Kharat has described himself as a BSc graduate who pursued a career in the maritime sector. He claimed to have first worked in India’s shipping industry and later in the Australian merchant navy’s submarine division, from which he said he retired as a captain after more than two decades of service. Police are verifying the authenticity of these educational and professional claims as part of the ongoing probe.

After returning to Maharashtra in the 1990s, Kharat began practising astrology on a small scale. Over time, he expanded into numerology, occult rituals, black magic practices and so-called political predictions. His clientele gradually grew to include politicians, government officials, businesspersons and ordinary followers, many of whom were drawn by claims that he could influence personal fortunes, professional advancement and electoral outcomes.

His profile expanded through association with the Ishanyeshwar temple in Sinnar, a Hemadpanthi-style structure where the idol was consecrated in 2010. The temple gained visibility after visits by prominent political figures, including then Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde. Rupali Chakankar, who later served as chairperson of the Maharashtra State Women’s Commission, was also associated with the temple’s management committee.