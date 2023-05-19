The mystery of the camels in Nashik

While the entire United Kingdom has erupted into outrage at the shooting down of two dogs belonging to a homeless man by the Metropolitan Police in London (an investigation has been ordered) and has now launched a nation-wide hunt for a baby donkey (foal) that was stolen from her mother who has since been rending hearts by her cries of desperation—almost like a missing person's investigation—India does not seem to care much for its own animals, one way or the other.

How else does one explain the sudden sighting of more than a 100 camels in Nashik, north Maharashtra two weeks ago—originating from one state (Rajasthan), passed through two others (Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh) and walked into a fourth (Maharashtra) without anyone turning a single hair?

Their arrival in Nashik caused some consternation among the people but not much concern among the authorities until some NGOs and cow vigilantes alleged they were being smuggled for slaughter.

Guardian minister of the district Dada Bhuse ordered a probe and police then swung into action with the Animal Husbandry and Livestock Management departments activated to look into the issue. The camels were moved to a goshala in Panjrapol, a Nashik suburb, but quite a few of them have died mysteriously at the Goshala, amid allegations that they were poisoned.

The Forest department washed its hands off the camels, saying they were domestic animals and hence they were ill-equipped to handle them. Veterinarians who attended them in the goshala where they were housed were at their wits’ end ascertaining what was killing the camels. Several samples of organs and blood have been sent to three laboratories in Pune, none of which have been able to establish the cause of their deaths either, though poisoning has been ruled out.