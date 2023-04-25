Agniveer recruitments in NE witness large number of female candidates

The newly-introduced system to recruit Agniveers in the Indian Army has witnessed a huge number of candidates in the northeastern region, including a sizable figure of female candidates this time, an official said on Tuesday.



The Indian Army has changed the procedure for recruitment of Agniveers this time, with the introduction of a Computer Based Online Common Entrance Exam (CEE) as the first step.



Army PRO in Guwahati, Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said: "The new recruitment procedure of online entrance examination as the first stage, has attracted youth from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. A large number of youths including female candidates have appeared for the Agniveer examination for this year."