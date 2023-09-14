The news anchors facing a 'boycott' by INDIA bloc member parties

A day after the first meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) coordination committee, the sub-group dealing with media on Thursday announced that no INDIA representative would participate in news shows presented by 14 specific anchors.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera shared a note from the INDIA bloc media group's decision on his X handle and said, "The following decision was taken by the INDIA media committee in a virtual meeting held this afternoon."

In the note, the media group said: “Pursuant to the decision taken by the INDIA coordination committee in its meeting on September 13, the INDIA parties will not send their representatives on the shows and events of anchors: Aditi Tyagi, Aman Chopra, Amish Devgan, Anand Narsimhan, Arnab Goswami, Ashok Shrivastav, Chitra Tripathi, Gaurav Sawant, Navika Kumar, Prachi Parashar, Rubika Liaquat, Shiv Aroor, Sudhir Chaudhary and Sushant Sinha.”

The note did not mention the media affiliations of the anchors, and was shared by several INDIA member parties on social media.