The news anchors facing a 'boycott' by INDIA bloc member parties
The INDIA coordination committee's media sub-group has announced that no INDIA representative will participate in news shows presented by 14 specific anchors
A day after the first meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) coordination committee, the sub-group dealing with media on Thursday announced that no INDIA representative would participate in news shows presented by 14 specific anchors.
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera shared a note from the INDIA bloc media group's decision on his X handle and said, "The following decision was taken by the INDIA media committee in a virtual meeting held this afternoon."
In the note, the media group said: “Pursuant to the decision taken by the INDIA coordination committee in its meeting on September 13, the INDIA parties will not send their representatives on the shows and events of anchors: Aditi Tyagi, Aman Chopra, Amish Devgan, Anand Narsimhan, Arnab Goswami, Ashok Shrivastav, Chitra Tripathi, Gaurav Sawant, Navika Kumar, Prachi Parashar, Rubika Liaquat, Shiv Aroor, Sudhir Chaudhary and Sushant Sinha.”
The note did not mention the media affiliations of the anchors, and was shared by several INDIA member parties on social media.
So here is the list again, with the names of the TV channels involved.
Aditi Tyagi (Bharat Express)
Aman Chopra (Network 18)
Amish Devgan (News 18 Hindi)
Anand Narasimhan (CNN-News 18)
Arnab Goswami (Republic Network)
Ashok Shrivastav (DD News)
Chitra Tripathi (Aaj Tak)
Gaurav Sawant (Aaj Tak)
Navika Kumar (Times Now/ Times Now Navbharat)
Prachi Parashar (India TV)
Rubika Liyaquat (Bharat 24)
Shiv Aroor (Aaj Tak)
Sudhir Chaudhary (Aaj Tak)
Sushant Sinha (Times Now Navbharat)
Addressing the media after the first meeting of the INDIA coordination committee at the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday 13 September, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal had said, “The co-ordination committee authorised the sub group of media to decide upon the names of the anchors on whose shows none of the INDIA parties will send their representatives.”
The bloc had announced a 19-member working group for media with the Congress' Jairam Ramesh, RJD's Manoj Jha, Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant, NCP's Jitendra Ahwad, AAP's Rajiv Chaddha, JD-U's Rajiv Ranjan and Manish Kumar, CPM's Pranjal, Samajwadi Party's Ashish Yadav and Rajeev Nigam, JMM's Supriyo Bhattacharya and Alok Kumar, CPI's Dr Bhalchandran Kango, NC's Tanvir Sadiq, Prashant Kannojia, AIFB's Naren Chatterjee, CPI-ML's Sucheta De, and PDP's Mohit Bhan as members on 1 September at the third INDIA conclave in Mumbai.