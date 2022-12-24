CBI produces Chanda & Deepak Kochhar in court, seeks 3-day custody

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday produced former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar before a special court in Mumbai, seeking a three-day custody for the couple.



The Kochhars were arrested on Friday by the CBI in connection with a loan fraud case involving bank officials and the Videocon Group.



The CBI has alleged that Chanda Kochhar had hatched a criminal conspiracy and released loans to six different companies.



The loan amount was several crore rupees and she had pressurized other banks to pass their loans.



After receiving a complaint, a case of fraud was filed by the CBI with the Mumbai branch in January 2019.



The probe agency has also moved an application to invoke IPC 409 against Chanda Kochhar.