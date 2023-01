Why ‘Bharat Jodo’ brings to mind ‘Bharat Chhodo

YUSUF MEHERALLY was not even 40 when he wrote and circulated the booklet titled ‘Quit India’ in August 1942 after his suggested name for the proposed civil disobedience movement was accepted by Mahatma Gandhi. By then, he had already been imprisoned several times for embracing independence. He was the youngest Mayor of Bombay and immensely popular for his administrative efficiency and welfare measures.

The ‘Quit India’ cry resonated with India’s teeming millions. People translated the phrase in their own languages— Chale Jaav (literally, get lost) in Marathi and ‘Bharat Chhodo’ in Hindi. The intent was the same, the determination equally strong, whether articulated in Tamil or Asamiya or Gujarati. It gave pithy expression to what everyone felt—everyone had had enough.

Bharat Jodo rhymes well with ‘Bharat Chhodo’. But it’s more than just the rhyme or rhythm of the two, their surface resemblance, that makes the two movements alike. There are very many reasons why Bharat Jodo might revive memories of Bharat Chhodo and indeed become Bharat Chhodo 2.

As the movement unfolds, so will its possibilities. ‘Bharat Jodo’ too may eventually be translated into India’s many languages and perhaps become ‘Connect India’ in English, ‘Samparkisalu Bharata’ in Kannada, ‘Inaikka Natu’ in Tamil, ‘Desh Jodishu’ in Gujarati, and so on.

Once again, it will resonate with the feelings of millions of gagging, suffocating Indians. The spirit of the movement is the same. The same faith underpins it: that India is a ‘union of states’, and it survives if our diversities are respected and allowed to thrive; we are one because we are many.

Bharat Jodo is, therefore, a movement to remind people that we are a nation because we are founded upon our Constitution, which defines us as a union of states—both geographical and ‘mental states’—including people of widely varied cultural practices, theological affiliations and linguistic identities.

In the simplest terms, the objective of the Innaika Natu or Desh Jodishu movement is to reconnect Indians to their Constitution, to bridge the emotional gulf between the idea of India and its people whose minds have been bombarded with divisive sentiment. The Bharat Jodo movement, like Bharat Chhodo, is about all Indians, not just people who live in cities nor only those who pay taxes; not just productive agers nor just voters: it is about every last Indian, regardless of age, gender, caste, religion and economic status.

First appeared on 4 September 2022

---

Giving the ‘givers’ their due respect

KALAMNURI appeared in the news because Rahul Gandhi and the Bharat Jodo Yatra walked through the town and made a night halt there. In anticipation of the Yatra, poet-novelist Shrikant Deshmukh and thinker Datta Bhagat formed a group of writers named Sahitya Dindi. Dindi refers to the age-old tradition of ‘a procession of poets’ involved in the annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur, known as ‘Wari’.

They asked if I’d help set up a meeting with Rahul Gandhi as I was involved in handling the civil society interaction with the Bharat Jodo Yatra. When I reached Kalamnuri, on the eve of the Yatra’s arrival, I found the writers gathered on the premises of the Cambridge English School.

Our meeting with Rahul Gandhi was scheduled at 2 pm. We were asked to reach the tent an hour earlier. It was a surprise for all in the group, of some 25 writers and activists, that senior Congress leaders personally received the group, conversed with them and escorted them to the meeting in a makeshift tent.

Rahul arrived at the appointed hour. He had walked about 15 km that morning, but there was no sign of fatigue; he looked cheerful. After I introduced the group to him and after brief statements by three writers, he asked if he could intervene.

He was curious to know if the writers could think of a single word that describes all productive and working people, a word that does not have any shade of contempt or indignity. This led to a brain-storming session about the semantic layers and sociological connotations of terms like ‘Dalit’, ‘proletariat’, ‘bahujana’, ‘loka/ log’, ‘janata’ and so on.

The discussion also went over well-worn official social categories like SC/ ST/ OBC and ‘minorities’. It touched upon historically used terms like shramana as against brahmana and praja and raja. Rahul said: “Please consider how we can think of the large majority in India who are producers, the majority that ‘gives’, so that we can give them the dignity that history and society have denied them.”

Rahul has been walking day after day, meeting these groups, talking to people, trying to understand their lives, emotions, thoughts, and sharing with them his own concerns, his dream of creating a society that can live in harmony.

The Yatra has been extremely challenging, just the super-human physical stamina required for it makes it daunting. The number of group meetings and public meetings day after day makes it even more so. Yet, one sees Rahul Gandhi and his colleagues on the Yatra exuding joy as if they have found a great spiritual strength, a certain nasha, as a Sufi would say, or brahmananda as a Hindu saint might put it.

The divine delight that Rahul Gandhi has brought to the Yatra cannot be captured by any political analysis. It cannot be understood if seen as a make-over and transformation of a persona. It can only be understood if it is seen as a pure desire to re-create Indian society as a society based on the values of respect, dignity, equality and love for all.

Rahul speaks English and Hindi but no other Indian language. He is no poet in any traditional sense. Yet, the way children are drawn to him, the utter comfort women of all ages feel walking with him, the complete absence of cliché and the power of a non-lingual message the Yatra is spreading indicate that Rahul is conducting a semiotic experiment of the kind unknown in history.

The appeal of the Yatra lies not in what it says; it is in its ability to move the minds and hearts of people without saying much. It says exactly what the age-old harmony between different religious groups in Kalamnuri says to India: ‘even if you do not acknowledge my presence, I am timeless and I am here, for as long as India is India’.

4 December 2022

---