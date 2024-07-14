The struggles of Assam's gamusa weavers

In the days leading up to the Assamese festival of Rongali Bihu, the clacking sounds of treadles and shuttles hitting the wooden frames of a loom can be heard all over this neighbourhood.

In a quiet lane in Bhellapara neighbourhood, weaver Patney Deuri is busy at work on her handloom. She is weaving endi gamusas at her home in Bajrajhar village. They need to be ready in time for the Assamese new year, around the month of April.

And these are not just any gamusas. The 58-year-old is well known for the intricate floral designs she can weave. “I have orders to finish 30 gamusas before Bihu, because people will gift those to guests,” she says.

Gamusas—woven pieces of cloth measuring roughly a metre and half in length—have great significance in Assamese culture. They are particularly in demand by locals during festivals, the red threads adding a festive air.

“It is my passion to weave flowers into the fabric. Whenever I see any flower, I can make that exact flower design on the clothes I weave. I just have to see it once,” says Deuri, smiling proudly. The Deuri community are listed as Scheduled Tribe in Assam.

The weavers in this village in Mazbat sub-division of Assam are part of the state’s 12.69 lakh handloom households with over 12 lakh weavers—the highest for any state in the country. Assam is also among the top states in the country producing handloom products, especially silk in four varieties—eri, muga, mulberry and tassar.