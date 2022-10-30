'The Wire' files complaint against ex-consultant over fabricated story against BJP leader

News portal 'The Wire' has filed a police complaint against its former consultant Devesh Kumar in connection with a "fabricated" story related to the BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

According to the officer, the news portal filed the complaint late on Saturday through e-mail.

Earlier on Saturday, the Delhi Police had filed an FIR against 'The Wire' and its editors based on a complaint by Malviya, who accused it of "cheating and forgery" and "tarnishing" his reputation.

"A case has been filed. Investigation will be initiated and necessary action will be taken," the officer said.

Malviya had on Friday said he will pursue criminal and civil proceedings against the portal over stories, since retracted, which insinuated that he enjoyed a special privilege on Meta platforms through which he could get any story taken down if he believed it was against the BJP's interests.