The Yamuna flowing above the warning mark in Delhi, likely to swell further

It reported a discharge rate of 2,95,212 cusecs at 6 am from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana, which is the highest so far this monsoon season.



The flow rate dipped from 2,57,970 cusecs at 7 am to 2,30,660 cusecs at 11 am and further to 2,13,900 cusecs by 1 pm.



One cusec is equivalent to 28.32 litres per second.



Normally, the flow rate at the Hathnikund barrage is 352 cusecs, but the discharge increases after heavy rainfall in the catchment areas.