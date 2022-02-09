There is an undeclared emergency, says Raj CM on PM's Cong attack

"Today there is an atmosphere of violence, unrest and mistrust in the country. We are making these allegations against the NDA government, BJP and RSS. On the contrary, Modi ji is saying that we are provoking people. Will we do the work of instigating the workers," Gehlot asked.



Terming lockdown and demonetisation as the Centre's mistake, he added, "You people have made mistakes, due to which the situation came that there was a sudden lockdown. Suddenly there was demonetisation. Long lines formed in front of banks. Has the Government of India conducted a survey of how many people were killed during demonetisation? The migrant workers had to walk on foot... how many laborers died on the way, is there any data with the Government of India."