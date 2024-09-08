There should be no lynching, be it of cows or men: RSS functionary

Senior RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) functionary Indresh Kumar on Sunday asserted that there should be "no man lynching and no cow lynching", in order to ensure that people from different faiths lived together in peace.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, the national executive member also said the RSS stood by the views expressed by its chief Mohan Bhagwat in favour of a caste census.

"What honourable Mohan ji has said is a view held by cent per cent RSS volunteers. Caste is a reality which we cannot wish away. But we must take care to keep at bay the venom of casteism (jaativad ka dansh)", Indresh said.

"Likewise, we are also of the view that there are, and there will be, many religions. But we must be on guard against religious fanaticism and the violence that it leads to. People should follow their own path while having respect for all," he added.

Asked about frequent incidents of lynching by cow vigilantes, which Opposition parties have blamed on the ascendance of the BJP, an offshoot of the RSS, he said, "In many parts of the country and the world, people eat meat. But we must recognise that people are sensitive about cows. So we should strive to create an environment in which there is no cow lynching and no man lynching. We should celebrate unity in diversity".