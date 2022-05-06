There will be no winning side in Russia-Ukraine conflict: India tells UNSC

Asserting that there will be no winning side in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, India has told the UN Security Council that diplomacy will be a lasting casualty while underscoring the immediate need to evacuate innocent civilians from areas witnessing intense fighting in Ukraine.



Speaking at the UNSC briefing on Ukraine on Thursday, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said India remains on the side of peace.



"Ever since the commencement of the conflict in Ukraine, India has been consistently calling for complete cessation of hostilities and for pursuing the path of dialogue and diplomacy as the only way out.



"However, the conflict has resulted in loss of lives and countless miseries for its peoples, particularly for women, children and (the) elderly, with millions becoming homeless and (being) forced to take shelter in neighbouring countries," he said.



"India remains on the side of peace and therefore believes that there will be no winning side in this conflict and while those impacted by this conflict will continue to suffer, diplomacy will be a lasting casualty," he said.



Tirumurti emphasised that India has strongly condemned the killing of civilians in the Ukrainian city of Bucha and supported the call for an independent investigation. New Delhi also supports all efforts to alleviate the suffering of the people of Ukraine, he said.



UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres briefed the Council on his recent visit to Russia and Ukraine during which he met President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on April 26 and 28, respectively.



"Throughout my travels, I did not mince words. I said the same thing in Moscow as I did in Kyiv... Namely that: Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a violation of its territorial integrity and of the Charter of the United Nations. It must end for the sake of the people of Ukraine, Russia, and the entire world," Guterres said.



The UN chief told the Council that the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross are leading a humanitarian operation that is greatly complex both politically and in terms of security. The humanitarian operation began on April 29 and required enormous coordination and advocacy with Russian and Ukrainian authorities, he said.