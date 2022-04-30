There would be no water, electricity shortage in Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot

Despite the geographical conditions, there would be no shortage of water and electricity in Rajasthan due to efficient management by the state government, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday.



The government's top priority is to provide water to the villages. It will be ensured that people don't face any problem in getting drinking water, he said after reviewing the works of energy, PHED, disaster management and Relief, MGNREGA and Gopalan departments.



According to a statement, Gehlot said that top officials should visit different areas and inspect water and electricity supply arrangements. They should talk to people and solve their problems on the spot, he said.