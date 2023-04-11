They can take my MP tag, can jail me, but can't stop me from representing people of Wayanad: Rahhul Gandhi 

"I am surprised that even after so many years, BJP has not understood its opponent. They do not understand that their opponent will not get intimidated. They think I will get scared by sending police to my house or that I will be disturbed if my house is taken away," he said.



Gandhi was disqualified as the MP from Wayanad last month after being convicted and sentenced in a criminal defamation case.



He and his sister Priyanka Gandhi participated in a roadshow called 'Satyameva Jayate' in Kalpetta where only the national flag was used instead of the party flags.