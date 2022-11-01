They can't stop China from entering Ladakh, but won't let me in Kargil: Omar Abdullah

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has claimed that authorities in Union Territory of Ladakh tried to dissuade him from visiting Kargil.



"They told me not come here. There (Eastern Ladakh) China has come in, you could not stop them, you could not send them back. We are only going from Srinagar to Kargil via Drass. We were not here to occupy the town," Omar told a gathering of his supporters in Drass on Monday.



The National Conference leader alleged he was denied the permission to use a public address system and the Day Bungalow facility in Drass.