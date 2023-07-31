Manipur women stage protest demanding removal of security forces from Moreh

Over 1,000 women on Monday staged a protest in Manipur's Churachandpur demanding immediate removal of state police forces from Moreh town.

They have threatened to launch a massive agitation in all the hill districts if their demand is not met.

On July 28, thousands of Kuki-Zo women in Tengnoupal district had blocked the road to Moreh, bordering Myanmar, to stop police forces from entering the town.

A convoy of ten vehicles of security forces including the Indian Reserve Battalion, Manipur Rifles and commandoes were heading towards Moreh town when the womenfolk obstructed them at Tengnoupal.