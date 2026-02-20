‘They just drove past’: grandmother recalls moments after deadly Janakpuri collision

On most mornings, Mercy Xavier’s day began with a simple routine — walking her six-year-old granddaughter to an e-rickshaw and seeing her safely on her way to school.

On 17 February, that routine ended in tragedy.

At around 7.40am, near the Janakpuri Fire Station in west Delhi, a speeding white car rammed into the e-rickshaw carrying 78-year-old Xavier and the child. The impact overturned the vehicle, hurling both on to the road.

“My girl was soaked in blood,” Xavier recalled, her voice breaking. “I begged the car driver to take us to hospital in his car. But he just ran away.”

Dazed and injured, the elderly woman said she tried to stop passing vehicles as her granddaughter lay motionless on the street. “I stopped three or four cars. I folded my hands and asked for help. No one stopped,” she said.

Help finally came from an unexpected quarter. A nurse, aided by another passer-by, intervened and ensured the child was rushed to hospital. She was initially admitted to Mata Chanan Devi Hospital before being shifted to a larger medical facility in Dwarka.

Despite doctors’ efforts, the little girl did not survive.