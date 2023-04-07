Third gender denoted as a 'caste' in Bihar's caste-based headcount survey

Echoing a similar view, Grace Banu, a known trans person rights activist and a software engineer from Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu), told PTI over phone, "The move of the Bihar government is simply 'a social injustice' with people belonging to transgender community. How 'transgender', which is a gender identity, can be considered as caste ? there are so many castes in transgender community. If the state government (Bihar government) does not know how to count the transgender people, we are here to help them".



"In the path breaking judgment in National Legal Service Authority (NALSA) vs Union of India (2014), the Supreme Court made an authoritative pronouncement that transgenders be treated as 'third gender' for the purpose of safeguarding their rights under Part III of the Constitution, as well as under the laws made by Parliament and state legislatures. This social injustice of the Bihar government needs to be rectified immediately....gender of a person cannot be considered as caste at all", said Banu.



Justifying the demand of people belonging to transgender community, Vidyarthi Vikas, Assistant Professor, A N Sinha Institute of Social Studies (Patna), said, "It must be rectified immediately gender identity of a person can not be considered as caste. There should be a separate column for transgender in gender categories. Freedom should be given to them (trans people), if they want to disclose their caste identities. In that condition their caste should be mentioned in caste categories".