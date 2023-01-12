Thiruvabharanam procession sets off for Sabarimala

Hundreds of people witnessed the auspicious 'Thiruvabharana ghoshayathra', the procession carrying sacred jewellery to Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala, as it set off from a shrine in Pandalam here on Thursday.

The jewels, to be adorned on Lord Ayyappa on the day of auspicious 'Makaravilakku' festival on January 14, were taken to the hill temple accompanied by a large number of devotees.

Keeping with decades-old tradition, the 'thiruvabharanam' was shifted from the strong room of Srambickal Palace in Pandalam to the adjoining Valiyakoickal Sastha temple, early in the morning for the devotees to have darshan.