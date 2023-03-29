This is my last election, says K'taka Oppn leader Siddaramaiah

However, the final decision is left to the high command, Siddaramaiah maintained.



Talking about criticism by the Opposition that he is not able to find a constituency for him, Siddaramaiah clarified that this is a meaningless talk. "I have been invited to contest from 25 constituencies. I have been invited after ensuring my chances of victory.



"I don't care for opponents. We will win with the blessings of people. The state Assembly election dates are announced. The Congress is ready for elections. The elections need to be conducted in a transparent way. The illegalities have to be prevented. The action has to be taken against all, including ruling party members. There is a possibility of the ruling party influencing the elections. It needs to be prevented, he said.