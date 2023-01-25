This Republic Day, we must resolve to abide by the Constitution

“Today, when there is so much talk about revising of the Constitution or even writing a new Constitution, we have to consider whether it is the Constitution that has failed us or whether it is we who have failed the Constitution,” said the then President K R Narayanan while speaking in the Central Hall of the Parliament on the occasion of the celebrations of completion of fifty years of our Constitution on January 27, 2000.

The fear has raised its head again. Dr BR Ambedkar, while writing the guiding principles, had prepared the foundations for a secular democratic republic, which is facing continual erosion for the last several years.

In fact, the achievements for which we had toiled and suffered for all the decades past, are today getting demolished. The scientific temper that we had nurtured among ourselves to build a secular state faces a deadly attack from the obscurant, communal absurdities. It is done through banning books, pushing scientific research organisations to the edge, in an attempt to replace them with irrationalism, destroying the cultural, literary ethos.