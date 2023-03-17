Those anti-nationals themselves must not preach patriotism: Kharge slams Nadda

Hitting back at BJP chief JP Nadda for his criticism of Rahul Gandhi's remarks made in the UK, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said those who are "anti-nationals" themselves must not preach his party about patriotism and must learn from it instead.

Kharge's attack came after Nadda slammed Gandhi over his recent comments made in the United Kingdom on the state of Indian democracy, charging him with becoming a "permanent part of the toolkit" working against India.

Kharge said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making such allegations to hide and divert attention from the "horrifying unemployment, backbreaking price rise and the scam of its 'best friend'".