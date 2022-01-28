Those who talk of nationalism should answer why 1.22 lakh vacancies in armed forces: Sachin Pilot

Citing a government response in Parliament, Pilot, a senior Congress leader from Rajasthan, claimed that there are as many as 1,22,555 vacancies in the armed forces but the government is doing nothing to fill these vacancies or for the welfare of soldiers.



"Those who talk of nationalism, they should answer why these posts have not been filled for the last seven years," he said while taking to reporters.



"The government has accepted that 1,22,555 posts are vacant in the armed forces, out of which 10,000 posts are of officers. Somewhere, we are compromising the external security infrastructure...," Pilot said.



On the booklet, which was released ahead of the February 20 assembly polls in Punjab, he said, "Because we believe people of this country and Punjab, which is a border state, where brave people have faced various challenges, need to know the truth."



Pilot alleged that the BJP government has imposed tax on the disability pension of soldiers and that soldiers were discriminated against in the Seventh Pay Commission's recommendations.