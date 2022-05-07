Those who work and remain in midst of people, fight for them will get tickets: Rahul Gandhi in Telangana

The Congress MP said the party wants to make Telangana a model state and realize the dream with which the state was formed.



"We don't want to make a government of a few selected people and monopolists but we want to form a government of farmers, the poor and every citizen of this state. Want to focus on education, health and employment. This is our target and dream and to achieve this need we need unity in the party."



He also stated that outside the Congress party, there are several youth, leaders and the party's old workers who believe in Congress ideology. "We should open Congress doors for them. I am inviting all of them to come and work with us to fight TRS and KCR," he said.



"I want to tell the youth, you have seen eight years, you have seen how the dream of Telangana was ruined, how money was looted and your future was destroyed. You did not get schools, colleges and hospitals and the money which you should have got went to one family," he said.



Rahul said that removing TRS and KCR from Telangana is the responsibility of Congress but it's also the responsibility of the youth of Telangana.



"I also invite youth to come to Congress and work to change Telangana. Sonia ji had seen the dream of Telangana with you. She gave statehood. The Congress party suffered a loss but we stood with you because it was a just cause. I want to make the Telangana dream come true by working with people. Hence wherever my services are required invite me, I am with you," he added.