Thousands of chickens die in bird flu outbreak at Chhattisgarh poultry farm

More than 4,400 chickens have died following an outbreak of avian influenza at a government-run poultry farm in the Koni area of Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district, officials have confirmed.

According to the state’s Veterinary Department, the deaths occurred between 19 and 24 March at a facility that housed a total of 5,037 birds. Laboratory testing has since verified the presence of the virus in samples taken from the deceased poultry.

Dr GS Tanwar, joint director of the department, said samples were sent to laboratories in Bhopal and Pune, with the Bhopal facility confirming avian influenza.

In response, district collector Sanjay Agrawal has ordered immediate containment measures in line with the Revised Action Plan for Prevention and Containment of Avian Influenza (2021). Authorities have designated a one-kilometre radius around the farm as an “infected zone” and a wider 10-kilometre area as a “surveillance zone”.