Thousands of chickens die in bird flu outbreak at Chhattisgarh poultry farm
Containment measures tightened as authorities declare infected and surveillance zones in Bilaspur district
More than 4,400 chickens have died following an outbreak of avian influenza at a government-run poultry farm in the Koni area of Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district, officials have confirmed.
According to the state’s Veterinary Department, the deaths occurred between 19 and 24 March at a facility that housed a total of 5,037 birds. Laboratory testing has since verified the presence of the virus in samples taken from the deceased poultry.
Dr GS Tanwar, joint director of the department, said samples were sent to laboratories in Bhopal and Pune, with the Bhopal facility confirming avian influenza.
In response, district collector Sanjay Agrawal has ordered immediate containment measures in line with the Revised Action Plan for Prevention and Containment of Avian Influenza (2021). Authorities have designated a one-kilometre radius around the farm as an “infected zone” and a wider 10-kilometre area as a “surveillance zone”.
Under established protocols, all poultry, eggs, and feed within the infected zone will be destroyed, and movement of birds and related products will be strictly prohibited. Compensation will be provided to affected poultry owners by the Animal Husbandry Department.
Rapid Response Teams have been deployed to oversee culling operations, safe disposal of carcasses, sanitation, and surveillance activities. Once the culling process is complete, the affected farm will be sealed.
Officials have also announced strict monitoring of poultry markets and transportation within the district. Warning notices are to be installed in affected areas, and multiple government departments, including police and local administration, are coordinating containment efforts.
Health checks are being carried out for workers at the poultry farm. Anyone displaying symptoms will be tested, and antiviral treatment will be administered if necessary.
Authorities have urged the public to remain calm, avoid misinformation, and cooperate with containment measures. No human infections linked to the outbreak have been reported so far.
Avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, is a viral disease that primarily affects birds but can occasionally spread to other animals.
With PTI inputs
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